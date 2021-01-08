https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trump-supporters-rodney-dangerfield-america/

Scores of conservatives and I have said for many years that Republicans (not conservatives – they’re not the same) would rather lose elections and become the permanent minority party than have to throw-in with us trailer park, constitutional rabble.

And it’s true. The spineless, stand-for-nothing Republican Party really does believe that we true conservatives are an inferior breed. Not that we’re necessarily bad people, it’s that we have conviction, we stand for something, have principles, values and won’t compromise them at the drop of a hat. In other words, we just don’t get how things are done, etc.

Then I asked myself – what does this remind me of?

Well, a couple of movies came immediately to mind, both starring the late comedian Rodney “I get no respect” Dangerfield.

In the couple of movies that came to mind, “Caddyshack” and “Back to School,” Dangerfield plays a similar character – a blue-collar guy who made it big, yet is still unaccepted by the country club and academic elitist snobs.

Does any of this strike a familiar note? It should, for the Republican Party is the country club and academic elitist snobs.

These snobs are represented by pompous Judge Elihu Smails in “Caddyshack” and stodgy professor Phillip Barbay in the other Dangerfield movie, “Back to School.” Trump and his millions of supporters and conservatives are represented by Rodney Dangerfield. We too “get no respect” from the elitist beltway boy Republicans.

In both “Caddyshack” and “Back to School,” Dangerfield plays a successful but street-wise businessman who had to pay his dues in the real world, and became successful despite being “uneducated.” Even though it’s not at all who we are, it’s how the Republican “upper crust” sees us and so consequently looks down on us.

As Trump discovered (and likely doesn’t care) – no matter how much money, power or success one or many of us upstart outsiders amass, we’ll still never be part of their exclusive club. It’s clear, they just don’t want “our kind” in their club.

And when the dust settles after this last election cycle, you can bet that these same elites will blame the conservatives for this election loss. They’re already blaming us for the violence in Washington, D.C., despite not knowing anything about who else was there and who started the rioting.

But they’ll blame us because they are like Smails, Barbay and the Democrats.

Republicans have zero awareness that they did anything to lose both the presidential and Georgia Senate races. And worse, they have zero interest in investigating the multitude of “voter irregularities” the many forensic experts uncovered.

It’s clear, like the Dems, Republican motivation was to get rid of Trump first and foremost and, as I stated, then be satisfied to be the minority party – so long as it quiets us upstart trailer trash, at least for a while. Then they will be free to play faux-conservative again – to fight for us, now that it’s safe to do so. And by safe, I mean now that they have no power to actually do anything.

But hopefully, like Dangerfield in both movies, we conservatives will prevail in the end.

