President Donald Trump attempted to tweet from other government accounts after he was banned from the social media platform, but Twitter deleted the messages and rushed to restrict the accounts.

The president was banned permanently from Twitter on Friday after the company said that there were further plans for political violence being planned by his supporters.

He tried to use the official @POTUS account and the @WhiteHouse social media account to send out a message to his followers.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” he tweeted.

“Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in their future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” he added.

“They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some fo the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely… STAY TUNED!” the president tweeted.

While Twitter moved to immediately delete those messages, screenshots of the missives were widely circulated on Twitter.

The company had earlier given their reasoning for banning the president from their massive platform.

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.

They later indicated that they would not be suspending the @POTUS and the @WhiteHouse accounts, but would be restricting their use.

Some reports said that Trump had joined Parler, an alternative social media app, but that platform is also being threatened by bans from Google and Apple.

