As he has a habit of doing, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got down to the nitty-gritty of what’s really behind the “outrage machine” over Wednesday’s actions in the nation’s capital.

At the same time, he disputed the media’s narrative that what took place at the U.S. Capitol was an insurrection, insisting “it was a political protest that got completely out of control.”

In taking a long view of what life will be like in February when Donald Trump is no longer president, Carlson noted how our political leaders, Democrat and Republican, are obsessed with Trump. Explaining the Republican Party’s role is not to protect the reputations of its leaders, Carlson said the party’s priority should be to protect its voters — protecting the most basic freedoms and rights that define American life.

“The Trump protest of the Capital yesterday is already being used as a pretext for an unprecedented crackdown on civil liberties,” he cautioned. “In the last several hours, we have heard people in positions of power and authority demand those that support Donald Trump should no longer be allowed to publish books or use the internet or fly on airplanes.”

Carlson noted that they are relying on lies and hysteria to make such demands. as he went into detail on how the left is doing this.

“What happened yesterday wasn’t simply that a political protest got out of hand after the president recklessly encouraged it — that is in fact what happened, but that’s not what they are saying,” he said. “Instead they are calling it domestic terrorism. CNN describes it as an insurrection, [Sen.] Chuck Schumer likened it to Pearl Harbor, ‘it was really our generation’s 9/11,’ and needless to say, it was “white supremacy.”

There was also the preposterous claims that the protest was racist.

“They know if they keep saying it, history will record it as true,” Carlson said. “They understand the power of language and that is why they try to control language. They know words have consequences. This is scary.”

And this is where the Republican Party should come into play.

“The party that should be stepping in to stop it, to push back, to tell the truth in the face of lies, and to protect its voters from this deception and the destruction that inevitably comes next, that party does nothing,” Carlson said.

In fact, he argued, some in the party to join in, before asking why no one is standing up for Republican voters.

“The main problem, and it really is the main problem, on the right anyway, the people who run the Republican Party don’t really like their own voters,” the Fox News host said. “And they especially don’t want the voters that Trump brought. Trump brought the party’s ranks notably downscale, from the country club to the trailer park as they often sneer. And this horrifies them.”

“Many Republicans in Washington now despise the people they are supposed to represent and protect,” he continued. “And it’s not just Republican leaders who feel this way, it’s our entire leadership class. Everyone in charge. You rarely hear it spoken out loud but this is the truth, a very specific form of inner-white loathing is at the core of the reaction Donald Trump.”

Carlson goes on to opine that “nothing is more repulsive to socially-anxious white professionals than working-class people who look like them.”

“It’s not really Trump, it is his voters, the new money class despises them,” he said of the hatred for this president. “Trump didn’t despise them and that was his secret in the end. He didn’t have much in some ways but Donald Trump did not judge his own voters. In real life, Trump actually ate McDonald’s, that’s true and they knew it was true, and they were very grateful for it. You’d be grateful for it too if everyone else hated you.”

“Thirteen days from now, these voters will not have Donald Trump to protect them, they won’t have anyone unless the Republican Party decides to wake up and push back against the lies and progress and acknowledge the purpose of those lies — which is an unprecedented crackdown on the way you live. You’ll have no chance either,” Carlson concluded.

