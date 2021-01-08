https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-employees-signed-letter-calling-permanent-ban-us-president-trump/

The tech giants have been out to get conservatives since President Trump won the 2016 election.

Twitter has been censoring conservatives for years.

On Friday Twitter permanently banned the President of the United States from using its platform.

Twitter is now the judge on what speech will be allowed on the internet.

Now this…

Twitter employees — many of them foreigners — signed a letter calling for a permanent ban of the US President.

Nearly three-quarters — 74 percent — of Silicon Valley-employed computer and mathematical workers ages 25 to 44 are foreign-born.

God help us!

“Hundreds of Twitter employees signed a letter that they wanted Trump banned, and now he has been banned.” —- CNN’s fatscist Brian Stelter (No, that wasn’t a typo.) pic.twitter.com/lzU5Fkr9fp — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 9, 2021

