Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday evening, claiming that the various interpretations of his recent tweets could pose a “risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the big tech company statement read.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The big tech company previously threatened to ban the account if any “future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies” occurred.

Twitter further attempted to justify its censorship by claiming it is dedicated to granting the public access to “elected officials and world leaders,” but that no longer includes Trump.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open,” the statement continued. “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

While the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who glorifies violence on a regular basis, is allowed to stay on the big tech platform, and is even promoted by it, Trump will no longer be allowed an account with Twitter.

. @Twitter is now suggesting that I follow a madman who pushes gay people off buildings. pic.twitter.com/rGtZZD0HD8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 8, 2021

The big tech company has a history of censoring the president. In one of its most recent moves, Twitter locked the president’s account Wednesday after the company said his tweets violated its Civic Integrity policy. Shortly before the lock, the social media platform barred users from liking, replying to, or even retweeting the president’s video calling for peace after a mob attacked the Capitol.

The social media platform also made a point to label almost every one of the president’s posts about the election with a flag, disputing his claims about election integrity.

