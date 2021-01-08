https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-general-flynns-account

Twitter has suspended the accounts of General Mike Flynn and former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, following Big Tech’s latest crackdown on prominent conservative users.

?????BREAKING NEWS: General Flynn Twitter Account SUSPENDED To confirm this profile was him https://t.co/jMNgf1asSI I looked up the Google Cache pic.twitter.com/kYClmfXVBq — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 8, 2021

In December, Flynn appeared in an exclusive interview on The Dan Bongino Show to explain how he was targeted by former President Barack Obama’s intel community. President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to his former national security advisor on Nov. 25. Flynn also served as a senior advisor to the president during Trump’s 2016 campaign. He is beloved by Trump supporters and is widely-regarded as a victim of the Russian collusion investigations.

Flynn and Powell’s permanent bans are among the most high-profile that the company has instituted as part of its purported purge to censor election-related misinformation and violent political rhetoric.

Twitter’s official stated reason for suspending this group of people was “sharing QAnon content” pic.twitter.com/e8OlLXJmGj — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 8, 2021

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesperson told NBC News. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer was also banned from Facebook and Instagram on Friday. He reported on Twitter that the two social media platforms, both of which are owned by Facebook, took down his profile and content.

Facebook banned conservative leader Brandon Straka and removed his #WalkAway campaign from the site, an initiative consisting of over half a million users. Now hundreds of thousands of testimonials related to the movement are gone.

Straka was notified on Friday that his account was disabled. Facebook admins emailed him, informing him that his page has been removed for purportedly violating the social media platform’s Terms of Use.

“A Facebook Page is a distinct presence used solely for business or promotional purposes. Among other things, Pages that are hateful, threatening, or obscene are not allowed,” the Facebook Team sent, asserting that pages are taken down that “attack an individual or group” or that are set up by an “unauthorized individual.”

Pages that are axed for any of the aforementioned reasons will not be reinstated. “Continued misuse of Facebook’s features could result in the permanent loss of your account,” the notification read.

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino was locked out of his Twitter account on Thursday for 12 hours after he posted Trump’s call to end violence in the Capitol speech. This marked the final straw for the Parler investor to leave Twitter permanently for the alternative free speech forum.

Twitter first censored Trump’s video statement calling for peace in Washington, after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building and clashed with federal forces Wednesday. Then Twitter deleted the president’s message outright, pointing to his repeated claims about widespread election fraud in the recording. Facebook followed suit with its initial 24-hour ban now extended until the end of Trump’s term in office.