https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/twitter-removes-trump-statement-from-official-potus-account-as-fncs-tucker-carlson-reads-it-on-air/

In this July 17, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

DEVELOPING STORY: Moments after Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s private account, they also targeted the president’s official government account.

The president posted a statement on the “@POTUS” account denouncing Twitter’s censorship.

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson was reading the message live on-air when it was removed by the fascists who run Twitter.

Here’s the president’s now-deleted post:

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me – and YOU, the 75,000,000 great..”

CNN reports that Twitter will not “let Trump circumvent the ban via other accounts.”

The president also hinted at creating his own platform where Americans can freely exchange ideas without being censored.

“We will not be SILENCED,” the president declared. “Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely,” he said.

It looks like trump tried to tweet from @POTUS account about how he wants to start his own platform and how Twitter is “not about FREE SPEECH” but that those tweets were removed pretty quickly. Twitter has said it will not let Trump circumvent the ban via other accounts. pic.twitter.com/GNzd95buIE — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 9, 2021

For those wondering, Twitter has confirmed to us that attempts by President Trump to circumvent the ban via new accounts would result in suspension, and @POTUS or other governmental accounts will be subjected to post-by-post review.https://t.co/vtHYRu9KB7 — CNET (@CNET) January 9, 2021

