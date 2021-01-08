https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-removes-president-trumps-twitter-account-claiming-may-cause-violence-making-one-biggest-mistakes-us-history/

What a goofy mixed up world we live in. 

Tonight Twitter permanently suspended the President of the United State’s account on their social media platform.

BREAKING: Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY

Twitter beclowned themselves by claiming they did what they did ‘due to the risk of further incitement to violence’.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY

Twitter great, Scott Adams, who has yet to be suspended, noted the ignorance of Twitter’s move.

Adams also tweeted:

Twitter really was a smart technology, it’s too bad their leadership puts petty and crazy politics in front of free speech.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...