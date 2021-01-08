https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-removes-president-trumps-twitter-account-claiming-may-cause-violence-making-one-biggest-mistakes-us-history/

What a goofy mixed up world we live in.

Tonight Twitter permanently suspended the President of the United State’s account on their social media platform.

Twitter beclowned themselves by claiming they did what they did ‘due to the risk of further incitement to violence’.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter great, Scott Adams, who has yet to be suspended, noted the ignorance of Twitter’s move.

It’s too soon to know if this suspension will be viewed as one of the biggest mistakes in American history, but it’s certainly a candidate. https://t.co/cinCXvXOjj — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 8, 2021

Adams also tweeted:

Was there no one at the meeting who asked, “Hey, how do we know this will lead to LESS violence?” https://t.co/S2apm2WpKe — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 9, 2021

Twitter really was a smart technology, it’s too bad their leadership puts petty and crazy politics in front of free speech.

