In November 2018 Letitia James became the first African-American elected the Attorney General of New York state.

It didn’t take long for Letitia to show her true colors.

In a video after her election James was seen cursing and threatening President Trump.

Reporter: What would you say to people who say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to bother to register to vote because my voice doesn’t make a difference.” Or, “I’m just one person.” Letitia James: “I say one name. Donald Trump. That should motivate you. Get off your ass and vote. Reporter: Will you sue him for us? Letitia James: Oh, we’re definitely going to sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally.

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would’ve said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York pic.twitter.com/Gmk7JwEiyk — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 10, 2018

Joseph Stalin’s henchman Lavrently once famously said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

This is today’s Democrat party.

In December Letitia James went on with “The View” and promised the unhinged mob she would go after President Trump and his family even if he pardoned himself.

On Thursday Letitia James called on the DOJ to investigate the TRUMP FAMILY for an “attempted coup” of the US Capitol.

This is straight out of the Marxist playbook.

I’m calling on @TheJusticeDept to launch a full investigation into Wednesday’s attempted coup at the US Capitol, instigated by President Trump, Trump family members, and members of Congress. All who fanned the flames that led to this failed coup must be held responsible. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 8, 2021

