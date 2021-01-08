https://babylonbee.com/news/upon-becoming-richest-man-in-world-elon-musk-treats-himself-to-side-of-guac-at-chipotle/

Upon Becoming Richest Man In World, Elon Musk Treats Himself To Side Of Guac At Chipotle

AUSTIN, TX—It’s not every day you become the richest man in the world, and the newly crowned holder of the title decided he was going to do a little something special for himself to celebrate. Famed inventor and all-around weirdo Elon Musk waltzed into a local Chipotle restaurant, slapped down a hundred-dollar bill, and ordered a burrito with a side of extra guac.

“You know what? I’ve arrived, and I’m gonna treat myself,” he said with a smile as he told the cashier to go ahead and ring him up for the small cup of guacamole, unattainable for the average American at $1.95. “And what the heck — let’s add the chips and guac too. I’ve earned this.”

“And you know what, hon?” he said to the cashier. “Buy yourself something nice.” He then flipped a quarter into the tip jar, spun around on his heel, and waltzed out of the place like a total baddonkey.

At publishing time, Musk’s careless spending had pushed him down the list several places.