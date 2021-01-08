https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2021/01/07/video-shows-trump-supporters-attempting-to-stop-people-from-breaking-into-the-capitol-n2582785

Footage from Wednesday’s infamous pro-Trump rally, which turned into a riot, shows that not every Trump supporter was on board with the decision to trespass into the Capitol and ransack congressional offices.

“No Antifa, no Antifa,” a woman is heard shouting as protesters break their way into the Capitol. Another Trump supporter can be seen attempting to physically restrain an individual damaging the doorway leading into the building.

“Don’t break that window,” a person yells.

A Twitter user who says she attended the rally captured the footage, claiming it was members of Antifa who started breaking windows.

Stop listening to MSM lies. I was there in DC. Antifa started to break windows but stops by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/4KN2EueEJ9 — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

The large crowd of Trump supporters can be heard booing in response to the vandalism.

“Stop them,” shouts a man.

Violence by Antifa on the south side where Trump supporters were told to March to. Supporters stopped the breakage but he started again later. MSM keeps saying it’s Trump https://t.co/0EIewoCwxb’s not. pic.twitter.com/eYLD3FlKiG — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

Katie wrote earlier about a Utah man, known for organizing far-left protests, who was spotted in the Capitol on Wednesday. The man had previously been arrested after organizing a demonstration in Utah that ended in a shooting, according to Desert News. The man was seen standing next to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol before Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

The New York Post reported that a source in law enforcement says at least two Antifa supporters were spotted at the riot. The two individuals were recognized due to their previous involvement in New York City demonstrations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

