Paul Gigot, opinions editor of the Wall Street Journal, published an editorial today calling for president of the United States of America to resign because a few people from a rally dared enter the halls of Congress. My goodness, we have not seen that since two years ago when angry Democrats stormed Senate buildings to interrupt hearings on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Gigot did not call for the resignation of any Democrat who riled anyone up.

But Gigot has conformed to Sir Rupert Murdoch’s model of suckering conservatives and leading them down the primrose path to oblivion.

The captain of an editorial page renowned for its defense of capitalism and America has jettisoned those ideals in favor of subverting any and all desires of the deplorable riff-raff who elected Donald John Trump president, even when those desires coincide with the principles Gigot’s predecessors set forth.

President Trump achieved everything the Journal once stood for.

His ingratitude is as unserious as it is humorous. It is a self-parody for 4 years of wattle quivering over the media’s portrayal of the president as a buffoon.

Gigot is all about style and not substance. He does not care about moving the embassy to Jerusalem or cutting regulations like no president before him. The media focuses on nonsense such as feeding the koi fish. Gigot wants to fit in with the rest of the media. At the time journalism needs good leadership, the editor of a once prestigious editorial page follows the pack.

The editorial today began, “The lodestar of these columns is the U.S. Constitution.”

That lodestar sets the end of the presidential term at January 20. Not January 7 or at the whim of some newspaper. January 20.

Thus, the newspaper itself calls for the president to ignore the Constitution and quit because he was not re-elected. The newspaper used as an excuse a mostly peaceful rally at the National Mall.

The newspaper said, “In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory. When some in the crowd turned violent and occupied the Capitol, the President caviled and declined for far too long to call them off. When he did speak, he hedged his plea with election complaint.”

The newspaper ignored the facts.

Worse, the newspaper ignored the Constitution’s protection of the God-given rights to free speech, to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government.

The grievance is worthy of review. The delivery of boxes of ballots for Biden in the wee hours of the morning the day after the election alone deserves examination and explanation. The president also deserved a public hearing before the Supreme Court in which he could present evidence of fraud. You cannot dismiss the complaint as without evidence if you refuse to consider the evidence presented.

Denied a day in court, the president tried to take his case to Congress. Rallies in DC are a tradition that dates back to when we drained the swamp and built the city. To condemn the president for following in the footsteps of Martin Luther King and others by rallying at the National Mall is to further restrict the rights of actual conservatives in a nation whose leaders in government and in corporations are hellbent on destroying.

The fascists want the transformation of America into a police state. Already, Democrat members of Congress are advocating the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee aimed at punishing those who dared to vote for President Trump.

But that is only the beginning.

Murdoch and his minions believe they will be spared. Mobs don’t work that way.

Democrats greeted Donald Trump’s inauguration with riots in DC. The gendarmes arrested more than 200 people. Capitol Police arrested nearly 300 people when Democrats stormed Senate buildings in 2018. This summer, Democrats destroyed sections of city after city.

So a few people entered the Capitol on Wednesday. Arrest them and move on. Capitol Police shot and killed a woman. That requires a formal inquiry.

But the call by the Journal for the president to quit is an insult to the nation.

And fully expected after 4 years of the refusal by the Establishment to accept the election results in 2016.

Gigot is a disgrace.

He should resign.

