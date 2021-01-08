https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/08/watch-grandmother-of-wv-delegate-derrick-evans-appears-to-blame-president-trump-for-his-arrest/

West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans has been charged and taken into custody for taking part in the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

He’s been charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority” and “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”

Evans reportedly live-streamed it all to his Facebook page:

You can watch it here:

Evans’ lawyer released a statement that argued his client believed the crowd had been let into this part of the Capitol:

From Mr. Evans point of view in the crowd, it appeared that the crowd was beingallowed by law enforcement into the Capitol. He was not at the front of the group. Giventhe sheer size of the group walking in, Mr. Evans had no choice but to enter. Evanscontinued to ﬁlm once inside. His footage shows that members of the public werealready inside the Capitol by the time he entered. Evans’ footage shows no riotousbehavior taking place at that time. Protesters can be observed calmly walking around.

Upon entering, Evans observed a police ofﬁcer to his right, who was calmlystanding watch inside the doorway through which he entered. No members of theprotest were assaulting or resisting the ofﬁcer in any way. Nor was the ofﬁcer asking the protestors to leave. Instead, the ofﬁcer gave Evans a “ﬁst-bump” which can be observedon the video footage. This is consistent with Evans obviously having a belief that the crowd was being allowed into this public area of the Capitol at that time. Again, he hadno knowledge of what had already occurred on the other side of the Capitol grounds.

Evans was taken into custody earlier today and a woman who said she was his grandmother appeared to blame President Trump for his arrest.

“And thank you, Mr. Trump for invoking a riot at the White House”:

Evans didn’t comment upon leaving the courthouse:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...