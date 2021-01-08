https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/08/watch-grandmother-of-wv-delegate-derrick-evans-appears-to-blame-president-trump-for-his-arrest/

West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans has been charged and taken into custody for taking part in the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

NEW: The DOJ has criminally charged West Virginia state delegate Derrick Evans for illegally entering the US Capitol. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 8, 2021

He’s been charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority” and “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”

Charging documents for @DerrickEvans_WV have been release. The documents list two charges: “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority” and “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”https://t.co/alxlgcQQZQ — Dave Mistich (@davemistich) January 8, 2021

Evans reportedly live-streamed it all to his Facebook page:

Derrick Evans, the Republican West Virginia state legislator who posted a video of himself shouting “We’re in! We’re in baby!” while storming the Capitol, has been charged with entering a restricted area, federal prosecutors say. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 8, 2021

You can watch it here:

A cell phone recording of a portion of now-deleted video. “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” https://t.co/IKQzeLoVFf pic.twitter.com/pacZiVN0Cp — Brad McElhinny (@BradMcElhinny) January 6, 2021

Evans’ lawyer released a statement that argued his client believed the crowd had been let into this part of the Capitol:

From Mr. Evans point of view in the crowd, it appeared that the crowd was beingallowed by law enforcement into the Capitol. He was not at the front of the group. Giventhe sheer size of the group walking in, Mr. Evans had no choice but to enter. Evanscontinued to ﬁlm once inside. His footage shows that members of the public werealready inside the Capitol by the time he entered. Evans’ footage shows no riotousbehavior taking place at that time. Protesters can be observed calmly walking around. Upon entering, Evans observed a police ofﬁcer to his right, who was calmlystanding watch inside the doorway through which he entered. No members of theprotest were assaulting or resisting the ofﬁcer in any way. Nor was the ofﬁcer asking the protestors to leave. Instead, the ofﬁcer gave Evans a “ﬁst-bump” which can be observedon the video footage. This is consistent with Evans obviously having a belief that the crowd was being allowed into this public area of the Capitol at that time. Again, he hadno knowledge of what had already occurred on the other side of the Capitol grounds.

Evans was taken into custody earlier today and a woman who said she was his grandmother appeared to blame President Trump for his arrest.

“And thank you, Mr. Trump for invoking a riot at the White House”:

West Virginia Republican lawmaker Derrick Evans seen here being arrested on video via @WSAZChadHedrick. Woman claiming to be his grandmother has this to say: “He’s a fine man. And thank you, Mr. Trump, for invoking a riot at the White House.”(sic)pic.twitter.com/oUpsvxKY98 — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 8, 2021

Evans didn’t comment upon leaving the courthouse:

No comment from WV Delegate Derrick Evans exiting the federal courthouse in Huntington. pic.twitter.com/m17fVzKDs0 — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) January 8, 2021

***

