https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-pilot-threatens-land-plane-patriots-chanting-usa/

A pilot threatened to make an emergency landing over the patriots filling their seats chanting “USA!”

The Americans were flying on American Airlines to Phoenix from Washington, DC, when the pilot threatened to land the plane in Kansas if they did not silence their pride for this nation.

“I’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and drop people off — I don’t care,” the pilot says. “We will do that if that’s what it takes. So behave.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A woman can be heard loudly mocking and laughing at the order to “behave.”

“Patriots flying home from DC. We chanted, ‘USA!’ while still on runway. The Pilot threatened to ‘land this plane anywhere mid-flight, even if it’s in the middle of Kansas, if you don’t follow the rules.’ We did NOTHING wrong! Apologize! #AmericanAirlines Flight 1242,” one of the passengers tweeted at American Airlines.

@AmericanAir

Patriots flying home from DC. We chanted, “USA!” while still on runway. The Pilot threatened to “land this plane anywhere mid-flight, even if it’s in the middle of Kansas, if you don’t follow the rules.” We did NOTHING wrong! Apologize!#AmericanAirlines

Flight 1242 — D Restored (@DaneanHere) January 8, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flights from DC have been packed with Trump supporters who were in town to protest the certification of the election results on Jan. 6.

USA chant just started on my plane. I wasn’t quick enough to get video, sadly. — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) January 5, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post WATCH: Pilot Threatens to Land Plane Over Patriots Chanting ‘USA’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

