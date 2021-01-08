https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-need-answers-congressman-calls-for-investigation-after-video-appears-to-show-police-allowing-rioters-into-capitol-building

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) demanded answers Friday after video emerged on social media that seemingly depicts Capitol Police opening the doors to pro-Trump protesters and allowing them to ascend the steps to the Rotunda.

Tweeting out the video from OAN reporter Christina Bobb, Roy said, “We need answers from the Capitol Police and Congressional leadership. Now.”

The video shows demonstrators entering the Capitol, shuffling through the hallway, and making their way up the stairs as alarms sound and officers stand aside. One of the officers says, “I disagree with it, but…” The rest of the officer’s statement is unclear.

The Capitol Police are under intense scrutiny after Trump supporters sieged the complex Wednesday and got inside for about four hours, breaching both the House and Senate chambers. Legislators either escaped to a more secure location or sheltered in place. Protesters broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office and made off with some of her belongings, including the speaker’s lectern.

The Department of Justice has warned that the intruders who stole computers and documents could also have snatched some national security secrets.

Several security officials at the Capitol have resigned after lawmakers publicly called for them to step down following the unprecedented security breach. As The Daily Wire reported:

Officials in charge of the security of the U.S. Capitol are resigning after Wednesday’s riot as lawmakers push for accountability after the disaster. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday that Chief Steven Sund was on his way out, according to NBC News. The departure comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called publicly for his resignation, calling the incident a “failure of leadership at the top.” Sund will serve through Jan. 16, leaving just days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in to office as President of the United States. The Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger, and the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House, Paul Irving, have also resigned after pressure from top lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to the Associated Press.

Many have blamed President Donald Trump for riling up the crowd with a speech in front of the White House, shortly before the mob made its way down the National Mall to the Capitol. Trump eventually released a statement that called for order and finally admitted that his administration was on the way out.

“We have just been through an intense election, and emotions are high,” Trump said. “But now, tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20; my focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

