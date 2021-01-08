https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-who-falsely-accused-black-teen-of-stealing-her-phone-has-been-arrested

The 22-year-old woman who accosted a black teenager and his father, accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone, has been arrested.

NBC News reported that Miya Ponsetto was arrested in front of her home in Piru, California, on Thursday, though the charges against her are so far unknown.

“A spokesperson for Ventura County Sheriff told NBC News Thursday Ponsetto did not stop her car after officers contacted her until she reached her home. Officers forcibly removed Ponsetto from the vehicle, saying she resisted arrest, refused to get out of the car, and tried to slam a car door on one of the deputies, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what charges Ponsetto faces, but she awaits extradition to New York,” the outlet reported.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Ponsetto was in the lobby of the Arlo Soho Hotel and unable to find her phone when Grammy-award winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son came down from their room for breakfast. Harrold captured several minutes of the incident on his own phone before posting it to his Instagram account. The woman can be seen frantically claiming to the hotel manager that Harrold’s 14-year-old son stole her phone. The teenager told the woman that it was his phone and his father stepped up to say, “You don’t have to explain nothing to her.”

The woman continued to claim that the teen had stolen her phone and demanded that he prove it was his phone. Harrold responded: “Are you kidding me? You feel like there’s only one iPhone in the world?”

Harrold wrote on Instagram that the woman scratched him and tackled and grabbed her son.

“Now watch as the manager advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn’t even consider the fact we were actually the guests!” Harrold wrote.

Harrold added that just a few minutes after the incident, an Uber driver brought the woman’s phone into the hotel after she apparently left it in the vehicle.

“No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment,” Harrold wrote.

Ponsetto’s attorney, Sharon Ghatan, said her client “suffers from a lot of anxiety attacks.”

“She was alone … 22 years old in a city she doesn’t know, absolutely nobody there and her phone had everything about it,” Ghatan added.

Ghatan is representing Ponsetto in an unrelated case. After the video of Ponsetto accosting the Harrold’s went viral, media outlets dug into her past to find several alcohol-related arrests and charges from last year.

As for the hotel incident regarding the Harrolds, Ghatan said her client “lost her mind for a hot minute” and that she “is sorry.”

“Sadly, these poor Harrolds had to deal with the aftermath,” told NBC.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

