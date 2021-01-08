https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/08/wtf-is-going-on-here-video-shows-capitol-police-opening-the-doors-standing-aside-and-inviting-protesters-inside/

Excuse us while we adjust our tinfoil hats but this looks a lot like the Capitol police not only opened the doors for the protesters, but they stepped aside and even ‘invited’ them in.

Watch.

Forget that it’s shocking they were allowed to get THIS close, but that the doors were opened by the Capitol police? Dare we say it’s almost as if someone or some group knew this was coming and wanted them in the building? We’re going to need a lot more tinfoil.

Join the club.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s hilarious.

CNN, actually covering something that could be news. Crazy talk.

Hey man, if Randy Quaid thinks this is a big deal …

Weird.

What the effffffff?!

Right?! The way they were wandering around with their cellphones out it was like they were on a field trip.

Crazy.

We’ve also seen a video of the Capitol police removing barricades and waving protesters through.

Yup, we’re going to need a lot more tinfoil.

***

