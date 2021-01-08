https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/can-now-buy-tiny-bulletproof-home-apocalypse/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Whether it is the apocalypse or the U.S.’s more immediate socio-economic collapse, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, demand for doomsday bunkers has exploded. While only the ultra-wealthy can afford luxury doomsday condos buried hundreds of feet below the surface in old missile silos, millennials, who are mostly broke, have very little options to protect themselves from surging violence across major metros – until now.

Already popular among the millennial generation are tiny homes, no thanks to the Federal Reserve who has unleashed a massive housing bubble this year, sending affordability to decade lows.

This has allowed Argentina-based tiny homebuilder Grandio, to design and build prefab concrete tiny homes that cost around $75,000, and also these homes are bulletproof.

