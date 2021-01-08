https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/08/you-first-jackas-andrew-cuomo-calling-on-trump-to-resign-and-demanding-impeachment-backfires-in-a-glorious-way/

Raise your hand if you really don’t give any effs what Andrew Cuomo thinks about Trump resigning or being impeached?

Wow, that’s a lotta hands in the air.

Not sure why he felt the need to chime in here, maybe he had a break in between putting sick people with COVID into nursing homes.

I call on President Trump to resign. If he refuses, I call for impeachment. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 8, 2021

We call on Governor Cuomo to resign.

If he refuses, we call for impeachment.

Yup, that has about as much pull as his tweet does.

Vaccines are being flushed in Ny because you are still killing the elderly. I cal on you to resign If you refuse, I call for impeachment — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) January 8, 2021

I call on you to resign. You’re the most colossal fuck-up in the nation. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 8, 2021

You deprived first responders in New Rochelle from being vaccinated. What happened to all those vials of vaccine that were confiscated? Put to good use elsewhere, like to vaccinate the elderly? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 8, 2021

Perhaps you should be spending your time not murdering your population by withholding vaccines from them? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) January 8, 2021

You first. And let’s also hold you accountable for killing so many elderly people not to mention refusing to vaccinate them. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 8, 2021

Call in one hand and crap in the other. See which fills up faster — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸 (@LKiedrowski) January 8, 2021

12 days before your party takes office. Totally not a waste of time and money, but since you’re a Democrat, you don’t really care — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) January 8, 2021

I call for men over fifty with nipple rings to resign….. — Geary (@indiucky) January 8, 2021

Ewwwww, such a bad visual.

I call on a deflection from my disastrous vaccine rollout — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) January 8, 2021

I call for free steaks and lap dances. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) January 8, 2021

Seriously.

You already called for impeachment with zero evidence a bs claim of obstructing justice. Did you forget already? — Daniel (@Rectifymistakes) January 8, 2021

This seems about right.

***

