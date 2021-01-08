https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/traitor-piece-sht-breaking-angry-mob-trump-supporters-mobs-traitor-lindsey-graham-dc-airport-video/

An angry mob of Trump supporters confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at the airport in Washington DC on Friday.

Lindsey is notorious for promising to hold deep state officials accountable and then doing nothing!

And Graham flipped on his friend President Trump as soon as Democrats stole enough votes for Joe Biden.

Trump supporters mobbed Lindsey at the airport today screaming, “You traitor!… Honor our vote!… You son of a bitch!”

JUST IN – Lindsey Graham approached by an angry crowd at the airport in DC, ranting "You traitor."pic.twitter.com/usNJMMpt8B — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2021

