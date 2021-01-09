https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amazon-parler/2021/01/09/id/1004920

Amazon is removing the Parler social media service from its web servicers, BuzzFeed News reported Saturday night.

If Parler cannot find another hosting service once the ban takes effect Sunday, Parler will go offline, Buzzfeed reported.

The news comes after Apple and Google Play removed the app from their stores.

Parler has been used increasingly by conservatives amid what they see as increasing censorship by Twitter. Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday for tweets it said violated its rules of inciting violence.

Concervatives have said the ban is a stifling of free speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

