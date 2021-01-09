https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/amazon-employees-call-company-cut-ties-parler-capitol-riot-nothing-parler/

A group of Amazon employees belonging to “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” called on the company to stop providing cloud service to Parler after the US Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Parler had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with the riots but it really doesn’t matter to these people.

They want conservatives and Trump supporters crushed.

Enough is enough. Amazon hosts Parler on @awscloud. As Amazon workers, we demand Amazon deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration. We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on our democracy. — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) January 9, 2021

CNBC reported:

A group of Amazon corporate employees is calling on the company to stop providing cloud services to Parler, a social media app popular with Trump supporters. In a tweet on Saturday, employee advocacy group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said Amazon Web Services should “deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration.” AWS provides cloud services to Parler that host its website. Representatives from Amazon and Parler didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Pressure has been mounting for Amazon to stop hosting Parler on AWS after other tech giants took action against the social media app in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot earlier this week. Google on Friday removed Parler from its app store for Android users, Google Play Store. BuzzFeed News reported on Friday that Apple has threatened to pull Parler from its App Store.

