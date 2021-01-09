https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ann-coulter-is-dead-to-me/
I feel sorry for both the officer and the woman he killed, but it looks like he had to do it. https://t.co/zvA7fiVmy0
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 10, 2021
Ann Coulter thinks Ashli Babbitt had it coming.
Here’s the video of the Capitol police shooting Ashli Babbitt as she and others attempted to break into the Speaker’s Lobby (a warning about viewing this)
the clip is from this much longer YouTube account of the entire mob, riot of the Capitol.https://t.co/RjENzRn2wb pic.twitter.com/XzOkcCUgls
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 8, 2021
There are Capitol Police officers standing right next to the people smashing in the doors. They don’t seem to be stopping them. Meanwhile, an officer on the other side of the door sees a threat so dire as to require opening fire. https://t.co/OXz3sUboqM
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) January 8, 2021