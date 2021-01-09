I feel sorry for both the officer and the woman he killed, but it looks like he had to do it. https://t.co/zvA7fiVmy0

Ann Coulter thinks Ashli Babbitt had it coming.

Here’s the video of the Capitol police shooting Ashli Babbitt as she and others attempted to break into the Speaker’s Lobby (a warning about viewing this)

the clip is from this much longer YouTube account of the entire mob, riot of the Capitol.https://t.co/RjENzRn2wb pic.twitter.com/XzOkcCUgls

— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 8, 2021