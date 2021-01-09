https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/apple-removes-parler-from-the-app-store-just-as-it-becomes-the-top-downloaded-free-app/

As Twitchy reported, Parler has already been removed from the Google Play Store, and we’d been told that Apple had given Parler 24 hours to get its content moderation up to snuff or it would remove Parler from the App Store. Well, Parler hasn’t done enough to satisfy Apple, and the app’s been removed from the App Store — where it was the top downloaded app.

There sure are a lot of white supremacists who want a platform where they can incite insurrection.

Yep, the next step is that Amazon refuses to host Parler on its servers.

