Apple said Saturday it has suspended Parler, a social media app that’s become popular among conservatives and far-right extremists, from its App Store over issues concerning threats of violence and illegal activity on its platform.

What they’re saying: “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety,” Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told Axios in an email.

Details: Apple had warned Parler on Friday that the social network had a day to present a plan to better moderate harmful content or else it would be removed from the App Store. Parler will be able to return to the App Store if it comes up with such a plan, Apple said.

Yes, but: That’s unlikely to happen. Parler’s whole pitch to users is that it promotes free speech and won’t crack down on politically objectionable content.

Our thought bubble: Apple’s move follows Google Play suspending Parler without any grace period, so as the app gatekeepers flex substantial power, they’re also keeping an eye on what one another are doing.

Between the lines: Despite being spiked from both major mobile app stores, Parler remains accessible on any mobile or desktop device via its website.

Nevertheless, some critics are pressing Amazon, whose AWS unit hosts the Parler platform, to pull support, which would take the network offline until it could find other hosting.

Worth noting: Parler was the No. 1 app in Apple’s App Store this weekend prior to the tech giant suspending the service.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.