As Twitchy reported, Twitter has permanently suspended President Trump’s personal Twitter account for fear that he might tweet something else that would spark an insurrection. Also, a lot of conservatives are reporting that they’re losing thousands of followers, although Twitter offered up a lame excuse for that one.

Richard Grenell dared use the word censorship to describe Twitter’s actions, which caught the ear of radio host Michelangelo Signorile.

Celebrating censorship is so courageous. https://t.co/asSoCKQraq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 9, 2021

There is no censorship. This is a private company that may decide who it associates with and who it doesn’t, who it allows to spread information and ideas, and who it doesn’t allow to spread misinformation. Govt isn’t silencing him. Trump has much bigger platforms. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 9, 2021

A private company that may decide who it associates with?

This take really takes the cake. — Thomas Hockel (@ThomasHockel) January 9, 2021

So he doesn’t have to bake the cake, right? — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) January 9, 2021

Bake the cake, Twitter! — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) January 9, 2021

Great. Now do bakeries. — Don’tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) January 9, 2021

Bake the cake. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) January 9, 2021

You told a private company and small business owner he had to make a cake for gay weddings. And today you defend @twitter for silencing people. LOL. https://t.co/TT3rYWGv8Z — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 9, 2021

I believe that is checkmate. — Mark (@iamgog22) January 9, 2021

Lol! Great point Richard. — Butch Sundance (@SweepTheHouse) January 9, 2021

Perfect tweet. Really says it all. — #feelinfineat50 (@StasiLea) January 9, 2021

Maybe the tweet of the year. — Norb Kohler (@norbkohler) January 9, 2021

You are just very wrong Michelangelo. In the future they may come to silence you. — GunslingerOne (@Waldoman7) January 9, 2021

My favorite aspect of Twitter is people like yourself exposing the blatant hypocrisy of the left — liberals are miserable (@fran2fran2) January 9, 2021

Perfect analogy Richard, perfect. — John (@bartt59) January 9, 2021

This! Ric Grenell will you please be my neighbor? You are the best! — No worries just happy (@thoughtsofjodi) January 9, 2021

