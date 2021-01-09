https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/bake-the-cake-richard-grenell-takes-on-those-arguing-twitter-is-a-private-company-that-can-do-what-it-wants/

As Twitchy reported, Twitter has permanently suspended President Trump’s personal Twitter account for fear that he might tweet something else that would spark an insurrection. Also, a lot of conservatives are reporting that they’re losing thousands of followers, although Twitter offered up a lame excuse for that one.

Richard Grenell dared use the word censorship to describe Twitter’s actions, which caught the ear of radio host Michelangelo Signorile.

A private company that may decide who it associates with?

