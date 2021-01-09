https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bare-chested-man-seen-wearing-horns-vice-president-pences-chair-arrested-federal-charges/

The bare-chested man wearing horns who took over the Vice President’s chair in the US Senate was arrested on federal charges.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli of Arizona was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the Department of Justice, Chansley called in to the Washington Field Office of the FBI and voluntarily spoke with law enforcement on Thursday.

Chansley confirmed to law enforcement he was the male seen wearing horns, face paint and headdress in Vice President Pence’s chair in the Senate.

The FBI has also arrested and charged the man who was seen with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk and West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans.

