Joe Biden in a recent interview compared standing President Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi’s Propaganda Minister, while calling him and others liars.

Biden mentioned also Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, calling them Trump’s “acolytes” and saying that what they are saying right now is “the big lie.”

The actual quote by Goebbels referred to (Biden doesn’t quite get it quite right in the course of the video) is as follows:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

“To hear some of my Republican colleagues talk about how shameful it is, of the way Ted Cruz and others are dealing with this, how they’re responsible as well for what has happened.”

“They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.”

“We’re told that, you know, Goebbels and the big lie, there was a print that when Dresden was bombed…. firebombed…. there were 250 people that were… killed, or was it 2500 people were killed… and, Goebbels said, no, 25,000… or 250,000 were killed. And our papers printed that. Our papers printed it. It’s the big lie.”

(Research reveals that these numbers also do not hit the mark. The facts are that 25,000 were killed in Dresden, while Goebbels claimed 200,000 were killed).

“People will know it’s one thing for one man to repeat the lie over and over and over again. By the way, Trump said that before he ran. ‘If you say it enough… I’m gonna convince you.’ ‘I’ll say it enough. The press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad,'”

“If he’s the only one saying it, that’s one thing. But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is.”



