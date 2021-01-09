https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-says-first-item-on-agenda-will-be-to-impeach-trump/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent statement, President-elect Joe Biden has promised to move quickly the moment his term as President begins. He announced that immediately after his inauguration, the first order of business will be to impeach and remove Donald Trump from office.

“Listen, folks, here’s the deal: If I’m going to be your President, then first thing’s first. We’re going to have to impeach this orange one-horse donkey kicker,” President-elect Biden explained.

He continued, “Now I know you’re all excited about erasing the Electoral College and packing the Supreme Court, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. Trump has got to go!”

As President, Biden has committed to doing everything within his power to remove Donald Trump as President of the United States.

“Every moment I spend in office will be dedicated to impeaching this baloney-poking flapdoodle.”

Many laughed thinking Biden must be joking, but he fiercely replied that he’s “serious, Jack,” and “not gonna let this stand, not while I’m President”!

The New York Times praised the move as “courageous.”

Previous Article Antifa Accuses Trump Supporters Of Cultural Appropriation Next Article After Being Kicked Off Social Media, Trump Forced To Go Door To Door And Shout ‘RIGGED ELECTION!’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

