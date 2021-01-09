https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-get-second-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine_3649970.html

President-elect Joe Biden will get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Biden will get injected again in public, 21 days after the first dose. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also be publicly injected again soon.

“They’ll both do it publicly to continue to instill confidence in the vaccine’s safety and efficacy,” incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to news outlets.

Both COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by U.S. drug regulators are two-dose vaccines. The doses are meant to be given about three weeks apart.

President-elect Joe Biden holds his vaccination card after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Del., on Dec. 21, 2020. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, dozens of members of Biden’s transition team started getting shots on Friday.

“The Biden-Harris transition team today started to vaccinate incoming members of the administration. Up to 35 individuals will be vaccinated,” Psaki said.

“These individuals are people who will be in close proximity to the president or vice president, who are critical members of the national security team or are Cabinet nominees in the line of succession to the presidency. These vaccinations are being conducted now so that these individuals can complete their inoculation shortly after Jan. 20. The vaccine being used for this purpose is coming from supplies previously allocated to the White House medical unit.”

A slew of Trump administration officials have received vaccines, including Vice President Mike Pence, Health Secretary Alex Azar, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams. President Donald Trump has not received the vaccine. He contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, last year, but recovered.

