(LIFE NEWS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who named a street after an abortionist who allegedly suffocated a baby in a botched abortion, soon may be the secretary of labor in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden announced Walsh as his choice Thursday, the latest in a growing line of pro-abortion Democrats slated to fill his cabinet, CNS News reports.

Walsh has been the mayor of Boston since 2014. Previously, he worked as a state lawmaker and as a union leader, according to the report. Though Catholic, he has a long record of supporting the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

