https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/bitcoin-bubble-expanding/

(LIBERTY NATION) – Bitcoin is the serial bubble that refuses to die. On December 17, Bitcoin (BTC) broke through its all-time high and has since risen by more than 50% and is still surging. Can global political and economic factors explain this surge?

Bitcoin is a digital currency created by an anonymous person in 2008 in response to the financial crisis. It was motivated by the currency manipulation of central banks and decades of irresponsible inflationary monetary policies worldwide. The purpose of bitcoin was to create inflation and fraud-proof electronic money that could not be controlled by any government.

In 2010, the first documented real-world purchase with Bitcoin was conducted: 10,000 BTC were used to buy a pizza. January 6, 2021, those same Bitcoins were worth more than $340 million.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

