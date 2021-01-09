https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/bizarre-attempt-at-a-dunk-chris-hayes-helps-prove-nikki-haleys-point-about-what-happens-in-china-not-our-country/

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, tweeted the following after President Trump and others were suspended from Twitter for life:

Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 8, 2021

That caused MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to unleash this response that was unintentionally helpful:

I can guarantee you no private Chinese firm would be able to kick Xi off their platform! https://t.co/UMgryvs1v1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2021

Now there’s a take.

Saw a screenshot of this tweet but I had to check to see if it was real. Good grief. https://t.co/966ky9mn9Y — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 9, 2021

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

MSNBC Galaxy Brain at it again. pic.twitter.com/hI3iXKYfJZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2021

Considering that some at MSNBC and elsewhere have claimed Trump to be some sort of a dictator, one has to wonder how Twitter was able to suspend his account so easily. Maybe Trump wasn’t a dictator after all.

Biggest self own in the last 24 hours, and he’s so stupid he doesn’t even realize it https://t.co/b8YTSnjpLz — RationalExpectation (@RationalExpect) January 9, 2021

Chris Hayes makes a point—but it’s not the one he thinks he’s making https://t.co/Gv9zbjGzzg — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 9, 2021

That’s not uncommon.

This is such a bizarre attempt at a dunk. Nikki Haley: Silencing speech is what China does. Hayes: LOL you think a private company could silence the totalitarian leader of the Chinese Communist Party? Other dork: Got her. (High fives and back slaps) https://t.co/RJRdmImcbE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 9, 2021

That’s the point you moron https://t.co/O8QMtgu6PB — Dusan Cekarmis (@CekarmisDusan) January 9, 2021

It’s all so incredibly rich.

