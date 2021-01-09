https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/bizarre-attempt-at-a-dunk-chris-hayes-helps-prove-nikki-haleys-point-about-what-happens-in-china-not-our-country/

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, tweeted the following after President Trump and others were suspended from Twitter for life:

That caused MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to unleash this response that was unintentionally helpful:

Now there’s a take.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Considering that some at MSNBC and elsewhere have claimed Trump to be some sort of a dictator, one has to wonder how Twitter was able to suspend his account so easily. Maybe Trump wasn’t a dictator after all.

That’s not uncommon.

It’s all so incredibly rich.

