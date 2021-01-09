https://genzconservative.com/boycott-big-tech/

Why I Think a United Effort to Boycott Big Tech is the Best Way for Conservatives to Push Back Against the Leftists

In my past articles, I have perhaps not been realistic enough about the intentions of America’s Silicon Valley oligarchs. I deplore crony capitalism and corporatism, as I have written about recently, but also am skeptical of the morality and efficacy of making lists of enemies (like AOC did) and trying to regulate or boycott them.

However, sometimes enough is enough. When the BLM riots began and companies started funding those riots, I called for a boycott of all companies that donated to BLM, that horrible Marxist organization. Now, with Big Tech and social media censorship worse than ever, I think conservatives need to unite and boycott Big Tech. Doing so is, perhaps, the only way we can make our voices heard.

In this article, I will discuss why and how you can boycott Big Tech companies. If you find it a useful article on how to fight the culture war, as we must do immediately, please share it on Parler!

Why You Should Boycott Big Tech:

To me, “Big Tech” is usually the FAANG stocks + Twitter- Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google + Twitter. Those six companies are all run by leftists and largely follow the same pattern of behavior- they push leftist narratives or products and do their best to stifle conservative thought.

In this article, however, I will not be discussing Amazon because it is not as problematic as the others and does not, in my opinion, deserve to be boycotted.

In any case, those other companies are all horrible, anti-American institutions. Note that I didn’t say un-American, but rather anti-American. It’s not just that they don’t abide by American values, it’s that they are actively opposed to those values.

The reason to boycott Netflix is obvious, but is different than the reason to boycott the other Big Tech companies. That reason is the horrific film Cuties, which glamorized pedophilia and was an attempt by the radical leftists at Netflix to normalize pedophilia. If you stand against pedophilia, then you need to boycott Netflix.

What is the reason to boycott the other companies- Facebook, Apple, Twitter, and Google? Their decision to stifle free speech and surveil us constantly.

Social media censorship has been horrifically bad for a long time. Twitter, especially, censors posts, adds unnecessary “warnings” to conservative content and routinely erases conservative voices from the public square in a manner that would make Stalin’s KGB or Orwell’s “Big Brother” blush. For example, I was banned from Twitter on 1/8/2021 for doing nothing more than…I don’t know. They erased my account with no explanation. At the same time, President Trump, Sidney Powell, and Michael Flynn were also kicked off Twitter for defending conservatism.

They even suspended Trump. We need to boycott Big Tech to stand up to those tyrannical censors!

And now the others are emulating Twitter. Facebook, in addition to censoring posts it doesn’t like, such as my article on John Roberts (potentially) visiting Epstein’s island, has now started banning groups and kicking people out of the public square that it provides. It banned pro-Trump groups, suspended the president’s account, and routinely kicks off conservatives for doing nothing more than expressing their opinions. Boycott Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook if you’re tired of seeing your fellow conservatives “disappeared” like one of the poor souls in The Gulag Archipelago.

Similarly, Google and Apple are doing their best to silence conservatives, as all leftists want to do. Both decided to remove Parler from their stores if it doesn’t bend the knee to the demands of the radical left. All the free-marketer proponents, when confronted with the topic of Big Tech censorship, say something dismissive and along the lines of “just build your own Twitter.” We did. And then Big Tech tried to erase it.

Plus, Google and Apple, like Facebook, routinely spy on you and sell your personal data as part of their surveillance capitalism business plans. If you’re uncomfortable with being spied on constantly, then you need to boycott Big Tech.

I could go on and on about the reasons to boycott Big Tech. But those are the main ones. Netflix is peddling child pornography, Twitter and Facebook are silencing conservative speech, and Google and Apple are doing their best to prevent conservatives from finding alternative public squares to speak in and they spy on you.

Ronald Reagan once said, “If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.” He was right. And now it’s here, in the form of social media companies. They, like their European predecessors, silence dissenters, disappear political opponents, and do their best to ensure that only the party’s views are heard. Sure, there are no jackbooted thugs…yet. Well, other than the fascist Antifa thugs that Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the others did nothing to stop despite their routine calls for violence and hatred.

But even if there were, what else would they do besides send you to a gulag? Google, Facebook, and Apple spy on you 24/7. They disappear people and silence dissenters. If any government did all of that, it would be considered one of the most tyrannical on Earth. We conservatives need to start fighting back against that tyranny, even if it comes from companies rather than the government.

If you want to preserve your freedom, especially your right to free speech, and defend yourself from the fascist left, then you need to boycott Big Tech companies for the foreseeable future.

How Conservatives Can Boycott the Big Tech Tyrants

Now for the hard part, how can you boycott Big Tech? It might be easy to see why you should do so, but the process might seem daunting. Well, despite their power, they don’t own everything yet. In this section, going company by company, I’ll discuss how you can boycott each and every tyrannical Big Tech company.

1. How to Boycott Facebook (and the Companies it Owns, such as Instagram)

Facebook might be the hardest company to boycott because there is no real alternative site. Yes, Parler exists, and it is excellent. But it’s a free speech version of Twitter, not Facebook. Facebook is in a league of its own, almost entirely because of how well-designed it was. That excellence makes it hard to avoid, as conservatives are generally drawn to excellence, but boycott we must, so boycott we shall.

To boycott Facebook and Instagram, you’ll obviously need to delete your accounts. Each account that logs off and never logs back on to Facebook is a major blow to the company, as the service only works well if everyone is on it.

But not having access to Facebook will pose challenges for most people. It is how you (probably) remember birthdays, look up people you don’t know but are going to meet, keep up with the lives of your acquaintances, and share information about politics, sports, or other topics.

However, once you start to look into it more closely, it’s not as essential as it seems. Just write down your friends’ birthdays and set them as reminders on your calendar. Share information on Parler. Text, call, or chat with your friends to keep up with them. If you’re going to meet someone and want to know more about them, just ask a mutual acquaintance. Facebook likes to paint itself as essential to your life, but it’s not. We got by before it and will get by without it if we boycott it as part of our effort to boycott Big Tech.

2. How to Boycott Apple

Apple is another one that might seem hard to boycott. Almost every American seems to use Apple devices, from phones to headphones to computers. Their products, like the service provided by Facebook, are also generally top notch. But to boycott Big Tech, we must boycott Apple. Its effort to restrict free speech by banning Parler is unforgiveable.

So, how can you boycott Apple? First, next time you get a new device, buy one made by a non-Big Tech company. Get a Dell laptop. Buy a Samsung phone rather than an Apple or Android. Use any other headphones- many brands are out there.

Sure, you won’t be able to use iMessage and your devices might not look as sleek. But you’ll be striking a blow in defense of free speech. That trade off is certainly worth it, or at least should be to freedom-loving Americans. Alternative products are out there and are just as good as those sold by Apple; you just have to look for them.

3. How to Boycott Netflix

We all waste too much time watching inane trash on Netflix, so you’re welcome for this one. It’s an excuse to save some money and make more time in your schedule for reading, writing, exercising, or, if you must, just watching TV or movies via another platform.

To boycott Netflix as part of your effort to boycott Big Tech, just cancel your subscription. Then, if you must watch TV, do so on Amazon Prime or Hulu. It’s that easy. If you do so, then you’ll be helping fight against a company that pushes pedophilia.

4. How to Boycott Google

Google, like Facebook, likes to pretend that it’s indispensable. It is fast, returns generally good search results (unless they’re about politics, in which case it is biased toward the left), and saves all your passwords.

But it’s even less important than Facebook. DuckDuckGo is an excellent search engine. Bing is fine too. If you use either of those alternatives, then you can avoid Google’s predatory practices and defend your right to privacy.

Alternatively, you can just use a VPN, which will protect your data and help you fight back against Google’s “surveillance capitalism” business model.

However, as the goal is to boycott Big Tech rather than to just protect your data, I would recommend using DuckDuckGo and an alternative to YouTube, such as Rumble, as doing so will help decrease the volume of people using Google.

As with all of these, decreasing the number of users is the best way to boycott Big Tech because it makes the platforms less useful for both advertisers and users.

5. How to Boycott Twitter

Twitter is undoubtedly the easiest Big Tech company to boycott. Just use Parler. Millions of patriotic Americans are using it now, most of the software bugs have been ironed out, and it won’t censor or disappear you like Twitter will.

It’s that easy. To boycott Twitter, just delete your account and then create one on Parler. You’ll be able to communicate with patriots and share information without fear of censorship.

Only By Boycotting Big Tech Can We Save America

Conservatives must boycott Big Tech companies. Those companies, the FAANG companies + Twitter, are tyrannical. They must be stopped.

If we boycott Big Tech, then we might be able to get them to backdown and reopen the public square. If not, then at least we will have found products to use that won’t use the money they make to destroy America.

Finally, one other thing everyone should do to boycott Big Tech is sell their stocks in those companies. If you’re an investor, you might be invested in some of those. They’ve delivered great returns. But they’ve used that money to fund evil causes. They silence conservatives, donate huge sums of money to Democrat causes, and invest in more of the infrastructure needed for surveillance capitalism. By starving them of investment dollars, we might both slow their growth and financially hurt them.

Boycott Big Tech by not investing in it and finding alternative services or products. If you do so, the America we know and love might be saved from the ravages of leftist corporatism.

By: Gen Z Conservative, @GenZConservative1 on Parler

