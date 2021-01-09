https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-amazon-to-shut-down-all-parler-servers-tomorrow-night/

John Matze, CEO of Parler

Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.

We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies.

This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.

Amazon nukes Parler, eliminating it from their servers. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 10, 2021

BUZZFEED: Amazon booting Parler off web hosting service — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 10, 2021

NEW: Amazon is booting Parler off AWS, its web hosting service, knocking the pro-Trump social network offline until it finds a new host. https://t.co/zdR68ASJM2 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 10, 2021

Apple bans Parler…

JUST IN – Apple suspends #Parler from the App Store indefinitely citing “threats of violence on the platform.” pic.twitter.com/8r0aRMvLgT — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 10, 2021

Statement: “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.” — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 10, 2021

Citizen Free Press on GAB…

Citizen Free Press has more than 75,000 followers on Parler…

