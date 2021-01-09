https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-apple-suspends-parler-app-store-citing-threats-violence-platform/

On Friday Apple threatened Parler, the free speech alternative to Twitter unless they enact Draconian policies demanded by the Big Tech oligarchs.

Because of Big Tech censorship, Parler is now the fastest growing social media company.

Apple followed through with its threats and suspended Parler indefinitely on Saturday citing threats of violence on the platform.

BREAKING: Apple suspends Parler from the App Store indefinitely pic.twitter.com/S4oorND71O — rat king (@MikeIsaac) January 10, 2021

Google deplatformed Parler on Friday and Amazon is currently threatening to take down Parler as well.

Parler CEO John Matze posted a message on Saturday night blasting Big Tech tyranny and their double standards.

