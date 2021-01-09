https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-fbi-claims-jurisdiction-yesterday-took-control-shredded-ballots-analyzed-georgia-sends-back-shredder/
The FBI in Georgia stopped the forensic analysis of shredded ballots, took the ballots away from the forensic team and brought them back to the shredder.
The Deep State is stealing evidence in Georgia related to the 2020 Election. Patrick Byrne tweeted moments ago:
Update on Georgia ballots: DHS had been trying to move forward this week. Two days ago FBI jumped in claiming jurisdiction. Yesterday 3 PM FBI took control of shredding truck and materials, directed they be returned to shredding operation and the shredding job completed.
— Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 9, 2021
The FBI demanded that they had jurisdiction of the review of ballots in Georgia. Then yesterday the FBI took control of the shredding truck and materials and demanded the shredding operation be completed.