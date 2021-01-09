https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-fbi-claims-jurisdiction-yesterday-took-control-shredded-ballots-analyzed-georgia-sends-back-shredder/

The FBI in Georgia stopped the forensic analysis of shredded ballots, took the ballots away from the forensic team and brought them back to the shredder.

The Deep State is stealing evidence in Georgia related to the 2020 Election.  Patrick Byrne tweeted moments ago:

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Banned From EMAILING Supporters After Being Suspended By Mail Service Provider

The FBI demanded that they had jurisdiction of the review of ballots in Georgia.  Then yesterday the FBI took control of the shredding truck and materials and demanded the shredding operation be completed.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...