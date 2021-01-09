https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/09/bubble-boy-chris-hayes-thought-conservatives-would-at-least-pretend-to-care-that-a-cop-was-killed/

We’ve actually done quite a few tweets on Chris Hayes this week and his reactions to the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. But in his worst tweet yet, Hayes accuses people on the Right of not even pretending to care that a Capitol Police officer was killed.

I will admit that I thought people on the right would at least *pretend* to care more about the fact a MAGA mob killed a cop. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2021

Hayes could, you know, read the comments on the posts we did about Brian Sicknick. Or maybe read comments on any conservative site. Or the tweets on this site. Or, we could be just as horrible and say, you know, we’ll admit we thought people on the Left would care more about a Capitol Police officer shooting and killing an unarmed 14-year Air Force veteran. They certainly care if you’re black and shot by a cop.

How, exactly, do you know what the people you’ve blocked are or aren’t talking about? Serious question. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 10, 2021

Everyone I interact with and follow on here is disgusted by what happened. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 10, 2021

Follow more of us. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 10, 2021

Haven’t seen one “Blue Lives Matter” flag on my FB feed🤔… — maggie (@magnboyz) January 10, 2021

Well, that’s proof.

You are a bad person. https://t.co/sFW3d8ZU8Y — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 9, 2021

Evil people .. say things like this… — shankari -J (@Shankariom) January 9, 2021

Not sure you follow many people on the right if you haven’t seen the outrage over what transpired Wednesday and specifically directed at those responsible. https://t.co/RVTTlj3GEz — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2021

I think he probably knows better but is creating a narrative for his partisans to run with. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) January 10, 2021

@chrislhayes only hears and sees what he wants to hear and see. — Top Social Media Influenza (@BeanDipChamp) January 9, 2021

It’s really impressive how good he is at it. — Snark Twain (@ry_fish) January 10, 2021

It’s almost like Chris Hayes might be acting in bad faith — Whitton Dene (@whittondene) January 9, 2021

Performing the news. — Dr. Nick DeLano (@Beeronhead21) January 10, 2021

C’mon. @chrislhayes knows that nearly all of the Right condemned the Capitol violence.

What he also knows is that most of his followers likely only get their news from left-leaning outfits. So, he lies to them.

Why?

To stir up further outrage. That means clicks, viewers and power — JT Tunney (@TunneyJt) January 9, 2021

@chrislhayes : I will only follow democrats on social media because I hate people on the right. Also Chris Hayes: haven’t seen a thing from people on the right about the cop that was killed… — The Dude (@realElduderino) January 9, 2021

There is significantly more right outrage over the violence on Wednesday than there was left outrage over the Summer Violence that killed 34, created billions in damages, and destroyed countless small businesses. — Emre (@emre_mayo) January 9, 2021

Why doesn’t Hayes add something about how Sicknick, as a cop, had voluntarily chosen to be part of a systematically racist profession? That’s what the Left usually says about cops. Jemele Hill told us that Capitol Police went easy on Capitol rioters because they’re focused on eliminating black people. That would include Sicknick, correct?

Or Hayes could talk to the anarchists he and the media defended all summer as they spray-painted ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) on every building they could vandalize? We don’t remember hearing a lot of support for the police from Hayes and friends — they were busy excusing and even backing the vandalism and arson — we imagine they might have pretended that the police weren’t the enemy.

Related:

US Capitol Police officer dies after being struck with a fire extinguisher https://t.co/NPCCgxMvUF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

