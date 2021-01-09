https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/buckle-critical-race-curriculum/

(PATRIOT POST) – Once Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, it’ll be time for everyone to look forward to and focus on the future. After all, it’s not only Biden but also the people he’ll bring into his administration who will call the shots over the next four years.

One of Biden’s key players is Miguel Cardona, former Connecticut commissioner of education, and Biden’s choice for education secretary. We all knew Biden would do whatever he could to undermine or roll back the progress made by President Donald Trump and now former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, but Cardona is planning on a more extreme agenda.

If Cardona’s history is any indication, our kids will likely be learning a lot about critical race theory in the Biden years.

Read the full story ›

The post Buckle up for a critical race curriculum appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

