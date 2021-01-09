https://thepostmillennial.com/candace-owens-suing-facebook-fact-checkers/

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Candace Owens released a video on Twitter announcing she will be suing a certified Facebook fact checker that she says has wrongfully targeted her content on the platform.

“Here’s how Facebook ‘fact-checking’ works. A website you have never heard of run by partisan beta leftists stalk the pages of your favorite conservative personalities,” Owens explains.

“Whenever we say anything they disagree with, these fact-checkers write a vicious partisan hit piece, then they harass us and our audience by slapping hazardous warning labels on what we have posted,” she continues.

“Most of these fact-checks are pure partisan bile.”

Owens announced she will be suing these Facebook fact-checkers.

“I am suing them on behalf of you, your favorite creators and news sites on behalf of our freedom of speech and thought.”

Candace says she is specifically suing Lead Stories, which in her video she reveals is owned by Beijing tech company Byte Dance, which owns Tik Tok and its mainland Chinese counterpart Douyin. The Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of Led stories is Alan Duke, a former CNN employee.

Everyone please take the time to watch this video and to SHARE it. It has important information regarding these “fact-checkers” who have culminated enough power so as to CENSOR and SILENCE a sitting President of the United States. This is a global issue. pic.twitter.com/eoUet1vpoR — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 9, 2021

Tik Tok, which is owned by the financer of the fact check Owen’s is suing, has been designated by the U.S. government as potentially harmful spyware from the Chinese government.

The Washington Post reported that the United States Army instructed its soldiers to remove the app immediately and said it considered it “a cyber threat.”



