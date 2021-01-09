https://thescoop.us/candace-owens-releases-damning-video-exposing-facebook-fact-checkers-showing-that-they-are-funded-by-a-chinese-corporation-video/

Candace Owens really gave it to them this time!

In a shocking 5-minute video that she posted on her Facebook feed, Owens gives more details into her lawsuit against Facebook’s “fact-checking” company ‘Lead Stories.’

Owens reveals that Leader Stories is run by a former CNN employee of more than 20 years, and is funded in part by a Chinese social media company, ByteDance, which owns the app Tik Tok.

Owens goes into detail about how Lead Stories derails conservatives on social media by adding “fact check” notices to their content that says “missing-context” and limits the ability for Facebook users to see conservative content.

This video comes a day after Twitter banned President Trump from using its platform.

Free speech social media platform Parler was also removed yesterday from the Google app store for Android phones.

Click the video below to watch Candace Owens and send this video to every Patriot you know!

