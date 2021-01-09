https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/canon-fires-legal-shot-church-lockdown/

(CHURCH MILITANT) – A senior Scottish priest who has conducted over 60 COVID-related funerals is taking Scotland’s government to court to protest the latest lockdown that criminalizes gathered worship.

Canon Thomas White of St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Glasgow, announced Wednesday he was “seeking Queen’s Counsel” on the new laws that “impinge on our liberties” and “which seem to have very little regard for the rights of freedom of worship and family life.”

The parish priest of St. Mary’s and St. Alphonsus churches, who holds licentiate degrees in canon law, sacred theology and philosophy, said he hoped a “judicial review” of the lockdown would recognize that the State cannot shut churches as if they are coffee shops.

