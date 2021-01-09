https://www.theepochtimes.com/capitol-police-officers-death-should-not-be-politicized-family-says_3650020.html

Circumstances surrounding the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick aren’t clear and should not be politicized, family members said. “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown, and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue,” Ken Sicknick, the man’s brother, said in a statement. “Please honor Brian’s life and service, and respect our privacy while we move forward in doing the same.” Sicknick passed away at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night due to injuries sustained while responding to protests at the Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. Sicknick “was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” according to the agency. He was rushed to a hospital but died. The death is being investigated as a homicide. In the new statement from the slain officer’s family, Ken …

