The U.S. Capitol was stormed and temporarily occupied earlier this week, but heroic action taken during the siege doesn’t necessarily mean the “rules” of the past several months will be suspended in any way:

Congressman Markwayne Mullin was one of the lawmakers who bravely helped barricade the doors to the House chamber. But according to video obtained by @PunchbowlNews, he was not wearing a mask, and even appeared to decline one when another lawmaker was handing them out. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 8, 2021

Wait, what?

Alternate headline:

Heroic Congressman Who Risked Life to Protect House Chamber During Violent Riot Condemned by MSM Reporter for Failing to Wear a Mask — Razor (@hale_razor) January 8, 2021

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Maybe next time he can cower and hide and you can fling masks at people, then. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 8, 2021

This is up there for stupidest tweet of the year and it’s only day 8 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 8, 2021

At least make @TheBabylonBee work a little at it, please — Luis Segarra (@LuisSeg7) January 8, 2021

GREATEST OF ALL TIME Karen tweet. https://t.co/kp8luxWKv5 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 9, 2021

Just frame this one pic.twitter.com/uva7049v7e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2021

It’s definitely suitable for framing.

