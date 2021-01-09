https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/533472-celebrities-supporters-react-to-twitter-banning-trumps-account

Celebrities and supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell circulates procedures for second Senate impeachment trial of Trump Trump suggests building own platform after Twitter ban Poll: 18 percent of Republicans support Capitol riots MORE took to Twitter on Friday and Saturday to share their feelings about the social media platform’s decision to permanently suspend the president’s account.

Several celebrities weighed in on Twitter’s move on Friday to restrict the president from sharing any more potentially harmful rhetoric on its platform, with many of Trump’s critics praising the move, while various supporters condemned Twitter and viewed the move as censorship.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Chrissy Teigen, model and wife of John Legend, who has been critical of the president in the past, responded to the news writing “AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAH…”.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus also hailed the decision writing “What the f— took you so long,” and mentioning Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

What the fuck took you so long @jack ? https://t.co/1WiVnF09bw — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 8, 2021

Mark Ruffalo thanked Twitter for the ban, and Mark Hamill jokingly asked “And how is YOUR day going?,” while sharing a screenshot of the president’s deactivated account.

And how is YOUR day going? pic.twitter.com/56SHIiWCPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

The year is looking up again. https://t.co/UgOdscXyQj — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2021

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain calls on Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment Joy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave Meghan McCain says Merry Christmas to all except ‘healthy people under 65’ getting vaccine before front-line workers MORE, daughter of the late John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump’s political career is over Meghan McCain calls on Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment Joy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave MORE and conservative host of “The View” also added in her opinion on the move.

“He’s gonna burn the White House to the ground,” she wrote.

He’s gonna burn the White House to the ground. https://t.co/RJhDaRh8jH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2021

Others shared that they were against Twitter’s decision and did not believe the president’s account deserved to be banned.

If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next. https://t.co/3X5ZETw44P — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2021

“If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next,” Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly wrote.

Soap opera star Antonio Sabáto Jr. shared similar sentiments.

You evil dirtbags Twitter @jack ASSES!

Just please suspend all of us who support The Greatest President in History @realDonaldTrump and cut to the chase.

Have a good time #TrumpWon pic.twitter.com/kkmdahF3R4 — Antonio Sabáto Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) January 8, 2021

“You evil dirtbags Twitter,” he wrote, “Just please suspend all of us who support The Greatest President in History @realDonaldTrump and cut to the chase. “

Donald Trump Jr. called the ban “absolute insanity” and blasted the social media platform for killing “free-speech.”

We are living Orwell’s 1984. Free-speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few. This is absolute insanity! https://t.co/s2z8ymFsLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the decision “a serious mistake.”

Others shared mixed emotions about the ban.

Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it! https://t.co/KFJUB1YvZU — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

Uhm. Anyone worried he might lose his mind. Who the hell is going to explain to him that his precious Twitter followers are all gone — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 8, 2021

Trump has faced serious backlash following his role in inciting a riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. He has since come out and condemned the violence, though many Democrats and Republicans have called for his immediate removal and impeachment.

