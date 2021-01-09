https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/china-waging-campaign-influence-u-s-school-textbooks/

(NATIONAL PULSE) – The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) is founded by the Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has been identified by the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission as the “highest-ranking entity overseeing” China’s United Front.

The effort, according to the government report, aims “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and push Westerners to “take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

The National Pulse has highlighted the organization’s efforts to garner “favorable coverage” from Western media outlets and former Congressional representatives and can now reveal a similar approach taken by CUSEF regarding American schools. While CUSEF has made overtures to schools at the university level, many have divested from CUSEF in light of its compromising ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Read the full story ›

The post China is waging a campaign to 'influence' U.S. school textbooks appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

