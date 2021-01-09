https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/09/cnn-fact-checker-explains-why-biden-didnt-call-cruz-hawley-literal-nazis-when-he-compared-them-to-goebbels/

This week, President-Elect Joe Biden took aim at Republicans such as Senators Cruz and Hawley by invoking Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels:

Sen. Ted Cruz responded this way to Biden’s Nazi comparison:

And with that, it was CNN’s fact-checker was on the job (for the Democrat):

If Biden’s current press secretary doesn’t work out, at least Joe knows he’s got a solid backup candidate at CNN.

The amount of deference “fact-checkers” give to Democrats is nothing short of amazing.

The fact-checkers are going to have to go to their respective chiropractors after spending so much time twisting themselves into pretzels to explain away coming Biden administration lies and distortions.

