(BIZPACREVIEW) – Fox News and other right-leaning outlets are being targeted by frenzied Democrats and liberal media calling for them to be deplatformed.

Democrats are using the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to justify demands to pull the plug on what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories.” CNN’s chief media correspondent made his argument in his newsletter as did Oliver Darcy and others who lack all self-awareness when it comes to pointing fingers.

“We regularly discuss what the Big Tech companies have done to poison the public conversation by providing large platforms to bad-faith actors who lie, mislead, and promote conspiracy theories,” Stelter wrote. “But what about TV companies that provide platforms to networks such as Newsmax, One America News – and, yes, Fox News?”

