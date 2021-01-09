https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2021/01/09/congress-admits-walls-work-builds-massive-fence-around-capitol-hill-n1325730

After telling us for more than four years that “walls don’t work,” the Democrats in charge of everything have discovered the usefulness of physical barriers to keep unwanted people from breaching borders. That’s right, the Capitol is now surrounded by seven-foot-tall “unscalable” fencing to ensure that The People don’t set foot anywhere near the People’s House again, after some maniacs broke in—no thanks to Capitol Police, who appeared to abandon their posts. It’s hard to watch, but wait for the end, when police just walk away, when holding out for two more minutes would have seen the SWAT team appear and save the day. Instead, they left the rioters to their berserking and a woman was killed in the process.

VIDEO: Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol leading up to her shooting. Note: this was not merely a matter of looting from corporations or destroying property. These people were threatening the lives of duly elected federal officials (like them or not) and #TheyLetThemIn. Cops moved. pic.twitter.com/UYgjVjDbiw — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) January 8, 2021

The riot was quelled fairly quickly after law enforcement shot Ashli Babbitt, who unwisely attempted to leap through a broken window into a restricted area that the police had abandoned moments earlier. After the Capitol was so quickly shut down by protesters, Congress—many of whom dedicated their lives to opposingTrump’s wall on the Southern Border—quickly erected their own wall to keep the unsavory folks out.

The Capitol grounds are now completely surrounded with fencing. pic.twitter.com/OkBdUU1YBy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not stage a photo-op outside the fencing while wailing about the injustice of locking people with grievances against their government out of the hallowed and sacred halls of the Capitol, which is crawling with insider-trading and sex scandals.

I’m glad to see the extra layer of security after the utter failure of Capitol Police to protect federal property. But I hope that it is temporary. The American People should not be locked out of the People’s House where they have a right to peacefully watch how the sausage is made in their country. Once the temperature cools, I hope we hear calls to TEAR DOWN THIS WALL! But don’t count on it. Democrats love nothing more than to keep the great unwashed as far away from them as possible so they don’t have to hear their annoying cries of woe. (Shudder.)

My prediction is that the fastest failed coup attempt in history, which I shall forever refer to as the Viking Hat Insurrection, will be used as a permanent excuse to turn the Capitol into an elite, inaccessible country club, just the way they all like it. I wouldn’t be surprised if protests are outlawed, too. At least we wouldn’t have to look at any more vagina costumes. Be grateful for the little things.

