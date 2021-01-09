https://thelibertyloft.com/dan-crenshaw-responds-to-bidens-claim-blm-wouldve-been-treated-differently-by-capitol-police/

Charlotte, NC — Yesterday, in the aftermath of chaos at the Capitol, Joe lamented America’s (racial?) (ideological?) fracture where law enforcement and justice are concerned.

Per the politician, had those on government grounds been of the BLM variety, a completely different response would’ve been stoked.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable,” Joe Biden said.

According to the president-elect, every person agrees with him but, as it turned out, he miscalculated over all humans sharing the same view; but on the web, some certainly agreed with him.

Dr. Eugene Gu stated, “I believe beyond a doubt that if the mob that stormed the Capitol was comprised of Black Lives Matter protesters, hundreds would have been shot and murdered in cold blood. It is absolutely unacceptable and reveals the pervasive racism and inequality in our country that is evil.”

No, we don’t “all know that to be true”. Because here’s what actually happened: For several months in 2020, we watched as BLM/Antifa rioters burned cities, looted businesses, and spread violent chaos while entire police departments sat back and did nothing.

it is necessary for those reading to remember that those on the Right live by telling the truth while those on the Left focus on the wondrous variety of “his/her/their truth.” The truth is that BLM, Inc. protesters would have been treated better even though they would have destroyed police cars, looted businesses, and burned buildings.

In fact, Black Lives Matter burned countless American cities to the ground while Joe’s running mate started raising money to bail them all out of jail. Perhaps the media would have been equally okay if Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump had bailed out the people who created such chaos and violence on Wednesday, right? We all know the answer!

If those individuals on Wednesday were in fact BLM protesters, they would have burned the building down and had their actions heralded as “mostly peaceful.” In fact, it’s likely BLM protesters would have been met with cops kneeling with them in solidarity.

Via social media, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told Biden now’s “not the time.” Furthermore, he wrote, Joe’s statement wasn’t accurate. Dan also commented on the unity Joe had previously promoted:

“Not the time. This is disgusting and divisive, not to mention hypocritical and false. You said you wanted to heal the country. Actions speak louder than words.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, in mid-December after an Electoral College declaration of his win, here’s what Joe jawed:

“We the people voted, faith in our institutions held, the integrity of our elections remains intact. And now it’s time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal. “There’s urgent work in front of us. … we need to work together to give each other a chance to lower the temperature. And most of all, we need to stand in solidarity as fellow Americans, to see each other, our pain, our struggles, our hopes, and our dreams. We’re a great nation. We’re good people. We may come from different places, hold different beliefs, but we share in common a love for this country, a belief in its limitless possibilities. “For we, the United States of America, has always set the example for the world for a peaceful transition of power. We’ll do so again. I know the task before us won’t be easy. It’s tempered by the pain so many of us are feeling. … As in the Prayer of St. Francis, for where there is discord, union, where there is doubt, faith where there is darkness, light.”

Stay tuned for more division, as the word “unity” is bullhorned across the Great Divide.

Meanwhile, true togetherness lies on the other side of a difficult truth: Agreement can’t be a prerequisite. ‘Til everyone can burst their own bubbles and concurrence is no longer required, harmony will be thwarted by the discordant clang of cluelessness.

We don’t agree, and we never will. But we must find a way to prosper in peace. That used to be the American way; so was the ideal — and idea — of attained equal justice.

May we somehow find our way back.

